Mumbai: History-sheeter arrested for 2020 murder case; pistol, knifes seized

Officials from the Mumbai crime branch’s unit-7 traced and arrested a 27-year-old history-sheeter for his alleged involvement in a murder that took place in October 2020. A country-made pistol, a billhook knife and another knife were recovered from him. The accused has 20 previous crime cases registered against him for armed dacoity, assault, burglary, theft, kidnapping and selling drugs and was externed from city limits for two years, said the police.

The accused is identified as Amol Avate, a resident of Samta Nagar in Ghatkopar (east). On October 29, 2020, Avate, along with five others, allegedly attacked Ambadas Salve (55), a resident of Kanamvar Nagar in Vikhroli (east) because he had complained to the district collector about their illegal activities, said the police.

The gang allegedly assaulted Salve with bamboo, kicked and punched him, and he died during treatment at a hospital the same night. While five men were arrested and chargesheeted in the case, Avate escaped, said the police.

Acting on a tip-off received by constable Santosh Gurav, a team of crime branch nabbed Avate from Ghatkopar late on Saturday night. “We have handed over his custody to Ghatkopar police for further probe,” said Datta Nalwade, crime branch deputy commissioner of police (Detection 1).

Around 18 of the cases registered against Avate are at the Pant nagar police station, followed by Ghatkopar and Vikhroli police stations, said the police.