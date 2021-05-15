Mumbai: His leave cancelled, RPF constable smashes 3 cars of seniors

The police said that around 6 am, constables who were sleeping in their barracks in Grant Road (East) heard noises and came out to see what was happening.

The Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old head constable from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after he smashed windshields and windows of three official cars with a wooden stick in a fit of rage as his leave was cancelled.

The constable, Vikram Sajjan Singh, has been suspended from service pending inquiry and a magistrate court, where he was produced after being arrested, has granted him bail.

They saw Singh standing with a wooden stick in his hand and windows and windshield of three official cars – Etios, Eicher and Innova – belonging to senior RPF officials smashed. The damage is said to be worth Rs 60,000.

When the constables tried to speak to Singh, he started abusing them and threatened to beat them up if he was not left alone.

Before smashing the three vehicles, Singh had gone to Mahalaxmi railway station’s platform 2, where he was seen kicking the door of the station master’s office several times.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Western Railway (RPF), Vineet Kharb, did not respond to calls or messages.

Senior Inspector Pradip Salunkhe of Churchgate GRP said: “Singh says his leaves were cancelled. We do not know why he went and kicked the door of the station master. He was abusing every one who came in front of him. He was not in a proper state of mind and also did not speak to us properly.”

An FIR has been registered against Singh under sections 427 (mischief causing damage) 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Section 3 (mischief causing damage) of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and sections 145 B (commits nuisance) and 146 (obstructing public servant from discharging duty) of the Railway Act, 1989.