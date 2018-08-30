Mumbai: Higher FSI for buildings along narrow, 90 ft-wide roads

Under the new regulations, buildings that abut roads under 9 m in width (29.6 feet) were not to be allowed any additional FSI. Under the new regulations, buildings that abut roads under 9 m in width (29.6 feet) were not to be allowed any additional FSI.

Some of the curbs imposed on buildable area for plots in Mumbai on the basis of road width are set to be relaxed. In the wake of concerns raised by the construction industry and elected representatives over the curbs, the Maharashtra government has decided to modify them.

Sources said the relaxations will benefit redevelopment of old buildings in the island city of Mumbai the most.

In an attempt to decongest the city and avoid pencil-thin highrises, the Chief Minister-led Urban Development Department had capped the additional floor space index (FSI) for plots linking it to the width of the fronting road, while sanctioning Mumbai’s new development control regulations in May. The new regulations are expected to kick in from next week. Narrower the road, lesser would be the vertical limits for development along it.

FSI, also known as Floor Area Ratio, is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of built-up area to the total plot area. An FSI of 1 for a building on a 10,000 sqm plot would provide a builder a construction right of 10,000 sqm.

Under the new regulations, buildings that abut roads under 9 m in width (29.6 feet) were not to be allowed any additional FSI. Such development could utilise only the zonal FSI, which is restricted to 1.33 FSI in the island city and 1 FSI in the suburbs.

But the norm is now likely to be diluted. Accordingly, buildings that abut roads under 6 m in width (19.68 feet), where the sanctioned regular road line prescribed is over 9 m, will now be permitted 2 FSI. One component of additional FSI can be availed on payment of premium to the Mumbai municipality, while another component can be purchased in the form of transferable development rights (TDR) from the open market.

Another beneficiary segment will be development coming up alongside 90-ft (27.45 m) wide roads. The total FSI for such constructions will go up from 2.7 to 3 FSI in the island city, and 2.4 to 2.5 FSI in the suburbs. Changes were introduced to this slab after the municipality represented that a majority of wider roads in the suburbs of Mumbai fell in the 90-feet category.

Earlier, the government had restricted the 3 FSI norm in the island city and 2.5 FSI in the suburbs for plots fronting roads over 30 m (98.42 ft) wide. In same light, development or redevelopment schemes that are incentivised by the government will receive maximum FSI benefit in case the plot is situated along a road over 90-ft or 27.45 m wide.

