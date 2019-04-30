Bombay High Court upholds conviction of man who raped minor

THE BOMBAY High Court recently upheld the conviction of a 40-year-old man from Haryana, who was accused of raping his friend’s minor daughter on several occasions. The court also said it was a fit case for enhancement of punishment — a trial court had sentenced the man to seven years in jail — as the accused had sexually assaulted the girl for more than two years.

“The learned special judge has awarded the sentence of seven years for the offence punishable under section 376 of the IPC (to the accused). In fact, this was a fit case for enhancing the sentence upto 10 years, since the victim was being sexually assaulted for more than two years at the hands of the appellant (accused),” Justice Sadhana Jadhav said. She noted in the order that the girl was being sexually assaulted for two years or more — from the age of 11 to 13 years.

According to the prosecution, the girl was entrusted to the custody of her father’s friend, the accused, at the age of 10. She was asked to stay with the accused, as her parents were separated and her mother was not willing to take custody of her and her brother.

She was repeatedly raped when she stayed with the accused, his wife and two children in Delhi. When she complained to the wife of the accused, the woman dismissed the allegations as “some kind of hallucination”, the prosecution has said.

The court was informed that the accused had a second wife and children living in Mumbai. In 2010, the girl was brought to Mumbai and made to stay with the second wife. The accused used to visit Mumbai and kept on sexually assaulting the girl.

The prosecution added that a few days later, the second wife came to know about the accused and the girl. Following this, she took the girl to the National Health Organisation office. Later, a complaint of rape was filed with the Samata Nagar police station.

Deposing before the trial court, the girl had said that on every occasion that the accused raped her, he would send his second wife to the gym and the children to play outside.