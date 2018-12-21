Mumbai: Hiding behind a bedsheet, gang of five burgles three mobile stores

A GANG of five men have found a unique way to break into shops. So far, they have allegedly burgled three mobile stores in different areas of Kalyan in the last one week. Police said the gang, dubbed the ‘chaddar’ gang, had used a bedsheet for each break-in.

They added that CCTV footage showed that one gang member stood outside the shop with a bedsheet as if he was folding it. The others hid behind the bedsheet and broke into shops.

“We caught this on CCTV cameras, but they are of a poor quality and we are unable to see their faces clearly,” said a senior police officer, adding that the gang had stolen mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh.

The latest break-in happened on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road on Tuesday. “There was a break-in at a mobile shop. The CCTV footage from a camera nearby showed that the modus operandi was the same as the last two break-ins, one on Sunday and another last week,” said an officer who is investigating the matter.

“Despite stringent surveillance across the city due to the Prime Minister’s visit, the thieves have managed to break in. This shows how weak the police system has become. We are all worried about our shops being broken into next,” said Vishwas Anghare, a businessman who owns a shop on the same road.

“The burglars only took phones. We are tracing the men and have started an investigation. Police teams from Ulhasnagar and other regions nearby are already working with us,” said a senior officer.