Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 1 cr seized, woman held

December 9, 2021 12:48:23 am
A TEAM from the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police that had gone looking for an offender wanted in a separate case ended up arresting a 24-year-old woman and seized heroin worth over Rs 1 crore from her on Tuesday night.

The police said while the team was headed to the residence of the accused in JJ Marg, the woman Jameela Khan (24) saw them and started running. Suspecting something amiss, the team members chased her down and found a bag containing narcotics, an officer said.

DCP (ANC) Datta Nalawade said that Khan did not have a past record and this is the first time that she has been arrested. “We found 334 gm of heroin on her, worth Rs 1 crore approximately in the international market,” the officer added.

Rajendra Dahifale, senior inspector of ANC Azad Maidan unit. said: “So far, Khan has not cooperated with the probe and is tight-lipped about the source and destination of the contraband.”

