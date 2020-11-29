Mumbai: Heroin smuggling racket busted, three arrested, says DRI

A total of three arrests have been made in this case so far. The accused were produced in the Sessions Court, Mumbai and have been remanded to judicial custody. (Representational)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Saturday said they busted an international racket of drug smuggling, wherein heroin was concealed in buttons sewn into women’s gowns in a courier consignment sent from South Africa to Mumbai.

DRI officials in Mumbai intercepted a parcel that had arrived from South Africa to the hub of an international courier company in Mumbai. While examining the parcel, they noticed a large number of buttons sewn onto each gown in the parcel, and found heroin hidden inside the buttons. Eventually, 396 grams of the drug was seized.

Later, a team of DRI officers went along with the vehicle of the courier company and nabbed the Indian national who came to take the delivery of the parcel from the courier person that evening. On the same night, the DRI team identified a Nigerian national who was to receive the consignment from the Indian person.

After a prolonged operation in which the Nigerian kept changing the delivery spot, officers were able to nab him. Following questioning, another Nigerian person was nabbed from Taloja, near Mumbai on Friday.

Subsequently, he was arrested for his alleged role in carrying out the drug smuggling activities.

A total of three arrests have been made in this case so far. The accused were produced in the Sessions Court, Mumbai and have been remanded to judicial custody.

The seven-day operation codenamed ‘Operation Kruger’ come close in the heels of Operation Calypso and was the fourth major drug bust of DRI, Mumbai in the span of 10 days.

