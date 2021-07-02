Mumbai: In one of biggest seizure this year, DRI recovers 300 kg heroin at JNPT

Updated: July 2, 2021 10:24:31 pm
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 300 kg of heroin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, sources told The Indian Express.
The operation, which is still underway, is one of the biggest seizures of heroin this year.
Earlier in March, the Indian Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau seized a Sri Lankan boat carrying 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 guns and ammunitions, off the coast of Vizhinjam in Kerala.
In last one year, there has been an increase in drugs smuggling activities. Sources said the enforcement agencies have been put on high alert to check the smuggling of drugs into the country while the authorities are busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-