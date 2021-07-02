scorecardresearch
Friday, July 02, 2021
Mumbai: In one of biggest seizure this year, DRI recovers 300 kg heroin at JNPT

The operation, which is still underway, is one of the biggest seizures of heroin this year.

Written by Khushboo Narayan | Mumbai |
Updated: July 2, 2021 10:24:31 pm
Narcotics Control Bureau, mephedrone banned drug, Meow meow drug Mumbai, Banned drugs, Mumbai drug racket, Mumbai gangster, Mumbai news, Indian ExpressIn last one year, there has been an increase in drugs smuggling activities. (Representational image)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 300 kg of heroin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, sources told The Indian Express.

The operation, which is still underway, is one of the biggest seizures of heroin this year.

Earlier in March, the Indian Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau seized a Sri Lankan boat carrying 300 kg of heroin, five AK-47 guns and ammunitions, off the coast of Vizhinjam in Kerala.

In last one year, there has been an increase in drugs smuggling activities. Sources said the enforcement agencies have been put on high alert to check the smuggling of drugs into the country while the authorities are busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

