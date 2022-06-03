Mumbai: 535g heroin and 175g cocaine seized from Ugandan woman at airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau seized 535g (49 capsules) of heroin and 175g (15 capsules) of cocaine from a Ugandan woman at the Mumbai international airport last week, the agency said.

A team of the agency’s Mumbai zonal unit intercepted the woman on May 28 by acting on a specific tip-off.

According to the agency, though nothing suspicious was found when her luggage was checked, after rigorous interrogation, she admitted she was carrying around 11 capsules of contraband on her body. The capsules were hidden by using adhesive tapes, an official of the agency said.

The officials seized 110g of the heroin on the same day.

Since the agency suspected the Ugandan woman had more contraband concealed on her body, she was admitted to the JJ hospital in Mumbai till Thursday. Fifty-four capsules (39 contained heroin and 15 cocaine) were purged out of her later, the official said. These capsules contained 175 g of cocaine and 425 g of heroin.

After being discharged from the hospital, the woman was arrested and produced before a court.