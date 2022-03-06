Mumbai: Heritage garden welcomes people to cultural events

With a spectacular musical evening hosted at one of Mumbai’s historic venues — Cooperage Bandstand Garden in Fort — on Friday evening, the city celebrated the re-opening of public spaces and its return to hosting quintessential cultural activities.

During the hour-long show, the SOI Chamber Orchestra rolled out waltzes, marches and polkas along with some foot-tapping Bollywood tunes to build the tempo. The musicians, who performed at the bandstand’s octagonal stage with ornate wooden canopy, received several rounds of resounding applause from the audience seated in the packed circular amphitheatre at the garden.

The orchestra performed at the heritage site as part of a special cultural initiative, titled NCPA@ThePark, which is designed by National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in partnership with BMC.

During the opening show of this initiative, the orchestra presented curated pieces of much-loved composers including Mozart and Johann Strauss. They also played popular Hindi film tunes such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Gulabi Aakhen and Mere Sapno Ki Rani among others much to the delight of the audience.

As the city goes back to holding live performances and performing arts, NCPA@ThePark will be rolling out hour-long music, dance, and poetry shows on the weekends at the Cooperage bandstand this month. The almost 150-year-old bandstand, which was restored by the BMC a few years ago, is an apt venue for these special cultural events, which are free for all. The city’s bandstands traditionally hosted cultural and, especially, musical events for the public. This is one of the few remaining bandstands in Mumbai.

Khushroo N Suntook, chairman of NCPA, said: “World-class cities are known for their residents’ sustained engagement with the arts. As the city emerges from its recent phase of restrictions, we are pleased to collaborate with the BMC on this initiative to resume performances not just in our theatres but also take them to the public.”

The SOI show was followed by an evening of poetry as one of India’s largest spoken word collectives, UnErase Poetry, presented a set of prosaic stories in a unique poetic verse form on Saturday evening.

Actor Aahana Kumra, who played the host for the cultural shows on Friday and Saturday evenings, was thrilled that the city was holding such intimate and special cultural experiences for the public. “Such public engagements with art and culture are the hallmark of a vibrant city,” she said.

These events are part of BMC’s push to “rejuvenate” the city’s famous spirit. Iqbal Chahal, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai said, “BMC is happy to associate with NCPA for the NCPA@ThePark initiative. For the past two years, the city has suffered immensely due to Covid. With this initiative, we are trying to rejuvenate the spirit of Mumbai by adding a dose of art and culture to it. Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai said, “The complete performing arts industry has suffered immensely because of the lockdown. As the city is getting back to normal, NCPA@ThePark is aimed to support art and culture in the city.”

The refurbished bandstand will hold Vasant Utsav, a compilation of dance pieces, on March 11. This dance show will feature performances by Aditi Bhagwat and troupe (Lavni); Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, head dance programming at NCPA and NCPA CSR project faculty Latasana Devi; Sarmistha Chattopadhya, Purbita Mukherjee (Tagore Dance); and Tina Tambe and group (Kathak). NCPA@ThePark will culminate on March 12 on a grand musical note with Hollywood Jazz Night. Komal Kuwadekar and her jazz band are expected to liven up the evening with jazz, soul, funk and R&B