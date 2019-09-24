Mumbai: Her address posted on social media, Save Aarey petitioner approaches police

A Save Aarey campaigner has submitted a complaint to the police after her personal details were posted on social media as part of an alleged effort to “expose” those opposing the proposed Metro 3 carshed in Aarey Milk Colony.

Amrita Bhattacharjee, one of the petitioners in a legal challenge mounted by activists against the Metro carshed, wrote to Dindoshi police station after her residential address was exposed on social media, along with a message referring to her as a “hypocrite”.

In her September 19 complaint, Bhattacharjee alleged that a Facebook page called ‘Nation with Namo’ had posted her residential address with the message: “Was this property developed without axing any trees?”

The post also carried the residential address of another petitioner, Biju Augustine. It was shared by many on Facebook, from where it made its way to Twitter as well. Bhattacharjee said she wanted an FIR lodged against the person who put up the post.

“There are people spreading rumours against those who are fighting to save the last green patch in Mumbai. My residential address was extracted from my writ petition and put up on the Facebook page called ‘Nation with Namo’, with comments to instigate people against me. This page has a followership of lakhs and it (the post) has been circulated on social media extensively. This is a gross case of cyberbullying and doxxing and puts me at great risk…” said Bhattacharjee.

“We are waiting for police to take any action,” she added.

Senior Inspector of Dindoshi police station, Prakash Bele, said, ‘’No FIR has been registered. We are looking into who has uploaded these details.”

The activist’s petition against the proposed carshed is currently pending before the Supreme Court.