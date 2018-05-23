Mumbai: Help ‘steals’ from woman’s accounts, buys car for husband

The accused told police she used four different cards of the complainant to withdraw the money. (Representational photo) The accused told police she used four different cards of the complainant to withdraw the money. (Representational photo)

Mumbai Police have arrested a help for allegedly withdrawing Rs 12 lakh from a 62-year-old woman’s accounts without her knowledge. The help, Kiran Kale, worked at the house of the elderly woman, Nilima Nagarkar, who lives in Ganesh Apartment in Matunga with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. As her son and his wife are working, they had employed Kale to take care of their child.

Police said Nilima had written the PINs of her debit and credit cards on a paper, which the accused allegedly found while cleaning the house. After withdrawing Rs 12 lakh from her two accounts, the accused gifted a car to her husband, who worked for an app-based cab company, police added.

“Kale had been working at their residence for the last one year. In May last year, she found the paper on which the PINs were written,” a police officer said.

The accused told police she used four different cards of the complainant to withdraw the money. “The complainant has two accounts for which she has four cards (two debit, two credit). Because of age, she had written the PINs on a paper, which she kept in her purse,” the officer added.

The incident came to light in April when the complainant couldn’t locate her ATM card. “As the family couldn’t locate her card, they visited the bank to block the account. When they checked the balance, Rs 12 lakh was missing,” the officer said.

“During the investigation, we scrutinised CCTV footage of the ATM from where the money was allegedly withdrawn. The accused was seen at several places in the footage,” the officer added. Police have seized the car and recovered Rs 4.5 lakh of the stolen money.

