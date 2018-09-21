Mumbai: Help fined Rs 500 for injuring toddler with hot iron

Upon questioning Paswan, he had allegedly admitted that he was ironing clothes. Upon questioning Paswan, he had allegedly admitted that he was ironing clothes.

A 30-year-old man has been directed to pay a fine of Rs 500 by a metropolitan magistrate last week for hurting his employer’s toddler with a hot iron in 2015. The prosecution has claimed that in April 2015, when accused Raju Paswan was working at a Malabar Hill flat as a domestic help, he had allegedly caused burn injuries to his employer’s two-and-a-half-year-old daughter’s hand and chest.

The accused had denied the charge stating that when he was asked to iron clothes by his employer, he had refused because he was tired. He added that he had not caused the burns and that his employer had beaten him up.

The prosecution examined three witnesses, including the toddler’s mother, who told the court that on April 11, 2015 her daughter came crying to her and upon inspecting her, she found triangle-shaped burn injury marks on her left hand and chest. Upon questioning Paswan, he had allegedly admitted that he was ironing clothes.

A medical officer, who deposed, confirmed that there were burn injuries on the toddler’s body and that they were not self-inflicted, but could have been possible by accident. The court said that though there were no eyewitnesses to the incident, other evidence proved that the accused was guilty.

“It remains to be seen whether it is a voluntary act of the accused or an accident. Prosecution has not brought anything on record to show that the accused intended to voluntarily cause hurt to the informant’s daughter… It can be seen that the accused has not committed the said act voluntarily but it is a rash act without intention to cause hurt to anyone,” the court said, adding that only imposing a fine will suffice in the case.

Paswan was directed to pay a fine of Rs 500 or suffer simple imprisonment of 10 days if he failed to pay up. He was found guilty under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

