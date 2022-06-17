scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Held in Rs 7-cr jewellery theft case, constable dismissed

The constable, Santosh Rathod, was posted at the Oshiwara police station at the time of the theft.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 17, 2022 1:48:48 am
Rathod was promptly suspended after his arrest in the case.

A 44-year-old constable of Mumbai Police, who was arrested in May 2020 for his alleged involvement in theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 7 crore from a jewellery manufacturing unit in MIDC, Andheri (east), was dismissed from service by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Thursday.

The constable, Santosh Rathod, was posted at the Oshiwara police station at the time of the theft.

His previous posting was at the MIDC police station, under whose jurisdiction the theft had taken place.

An FIR was registered against him at the MIDC police station and a chargesheet has been filed against him and other accused in the case. Rathod had allegedly provided logistical support to the accused and some of the stolen amount was recovered from him.

Rathod was promptly suspended after his arrest in the case.

A departmental inquiry initiated against him found him guilty, following which he was dismissed.

