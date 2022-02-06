Mumbai: Held for orchestrating riots over offline exams, man sent to judicial custody

February 6, 2022 1:58:34 am
Held for inciting riots, Vikas Fhatak, 41, a social media personality who goes by the name Hindustani bhau, was on Saturday produced before a magistrate court in Bandra and remanded to judicial custody. Fhatak was arrested for orchestrating riots outside the Dharavi residence of education minister Varsha Gaikwad following which his lawyer Mahesh Mule moved the magistrate court for bail, the hearing for which will take place on Monday. Till then, Fhatak will be kept in jail. On being remanded to judicial custody, Fhatak complained of chest pain after which he was taken to Sion hospital.
A large number of students across various cities in the state, including Mumbai, held protests on Monday, demanding cancellation of offline board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The protests took a violent turn in Mumbai and Nagpur, with some students damaging private and police vehicles by pelting them with stones and blocking roads. While protests at Jalgaon and Aurangabad remained peaceful, at Mumbai and Nagpur, local police had to resort to lathicharge.
