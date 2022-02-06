Mumbai: Held for orchestrating riots over offline exams, man sent to judicial custody

On being remanded to judicial custody, Fhatak complained of chest pain after which he was taken to Sion hospital. (File)

Held for inciting riots, Vikas Fhatak, 41, a social media personality who goes by the name Hindustani bhau, was on Saturday produced before a magistrate court in Bandra and remanded to judicial custody. Fhatak was arrested for orchestrating riots outside the Dharavi residence of education minister Varsha Gaikwad following which his lawyer Mahesh Mule moved the magistrate court for bail, the hearing for which will take place on Monday. Till then, Fhatak will be kept in jail. On being remanded to judicial custody, Fhatak complained of chest pain after which he was taken to Sion hospital.