Mumbai: Held in extortion case, 2 police inspectors move bail plea

TWO POLICE inspectors of the Maharashtra police, Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with extortion case registered against former Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh and eight others, filed bail pleas on Friday before a sessions court.

The two in their applications claimed that there is nothing to corroborate the version of complainant in the FIR registered at the Marine Drive Police station, which was later transferred to the CID.

Advocate Aniket Nikam, who will argue the bail plea on November 29, said that the two have distinguished careers and are decorated police officers and the case is filed to falsely implicate them, hence they deserve to be released on bail.

The two officers approached the sessions court after a magistrate court rejected their bail pleas on November 22 stating that an investigation in the matter was still going on.

Gopale and Korke were arrested by the CID on November 8 after a complaint was lodged against them and five other police officers by a Bhayander-based businessman, Sham Sundar Agarwal. On November 16, a magistrate court had sent them to judicial custody.

In July, Agarwal had filed a complaint after which the Marine Drive police registered a case of cheating and extortion against Singh, five other police officials and two civilians Sanjay Punamia and Sunil Jain. The businessman had alleged that he was falsely implicated in a case and the eight conspired against him and demanded money in return for not arresting him.

Gopale was awarded a President’s medal in 2020 and he has been in-charge of some high-profile cases registered in Mumbai over the years, including the IPL betting racket and murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. He is presently posted at Khandala Police Training Centre, while Korke is posted at Local Arms Department in Naigaon.

Apart from Singh, Gopale and Korke, the other police officials named in the case are Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan, ACP Sanjay Patil and ACP Shrikant Shinde.