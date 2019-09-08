Mumbai: Heavy rainfall likely today

THE CITY and its adjoining areas received significant showers all through the day with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai and Thane in the next 24 hours, starting 7 pm on Saturday. For Palghar, it has issued a forecast of heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday and Monday.

Advertising

Between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 46.8 mm of rain while the figure for the Colaba unit was 49.6 mm. IMD’s Thane-Belapur observatory recorded 31.2 mm of rainfall and Dahanu 50.4 mm.

Maximum rainfall was recorded in the western suburbs between 8 am and 6 pm. Dindoshi received 139 mm of rain, followed by Kandivali (124 mm), Goregaon (108.7 mm), Borivali (107.93 mm), and Malad (106 mm). Eastern suburbs and the island city recorded moderate rainfall.

According to the data received from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Belapur received 73.50 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 7.30 pm on Saturday, followed by Nerul (80 mm), Vashi (78 mm) and Airoli (65.50 mm).

Advertising

KS Hosalikar, IMD Deputy Director-general (Western Region), said, “The presence of offshore trough on west coast from Gujarat to Kerala and low pressure system over Orissa with associated circulation has led to strengthening of rainfall over west coast, including Mumbai.”

“Many stations in western suburbs have reported heavy rainfall. Rain and some intense spell will continue,” he added.