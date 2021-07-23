Mumbai: Heavy rainfall likely in some parts of the city today, says IMD

Light rainfall continued in Mumbai on Friday. The city recorded humid conditions and a cloudy sky on Friday morning. In 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 19.4 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 12.8 mm of rain in the same period. Both fall in the light rainfall category.

According to the 24 hours forecast issued by the IMD Mumbai, moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs is likely with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places through Friday. There is also a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50 to 60 km per hour and in some areas reaching up to 70 km per hour.

A day after thousands of residents marooned in coastal areas of the Konkan region, rainfall intensity reduced in some areas on Friday morning. IMD at 10 am issued a Nowcast Warning of Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely in the next three hours at isolated places in the districts of Sindhudurg, Kolhapur. While moderate to intense spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Sangli during the next 3 hours.

Dense clouds are observed over the west coast and Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions of the state. Torrential rain since Wednesday night wreaked havoc in Kolhapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Several areas in both the districts recorded extremely heavy to very rainfall in the past 24 hours, i.e., above 200 mm. In the Kolhapur district, Radhanagri recorded 399 mm in 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Gaganbada( 356 mm), Chandgarh (280 mm). Poladpur in Raigad recorded 305 mm in the same period.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city are at 57.74 per cent of the holding capacity of the lakes. After recorded extremely heavy rainfall since Wednesday, moderate rainfall, between 25 and 49 mm was recorded at the lakes’ catchment areas in the last 24 hours.