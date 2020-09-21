Mumbai: Heavy rain, thunderstorm, gusty winds likely in city today says IMD

The seasonal rainfall in the city has been in excess. (File)

AFTER MINIMAL rainfall activity in the city over the last week, monsoon is set to revive from Monday. The weather bureau on Sunday issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Monday with a forecast of thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rain at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane. A thundershower warning has also been for the next 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall activity may intensify on Tuesday and has issued an ‘orange alert’ with a forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places for Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday. A ‘red alert’ with a forecast of extremely heavy rain has been issued for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Tuesday.

“Mumbai and Thane are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on September 21-22 due to the formation of a low-pressure area over northeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to get well marked. Under its impact, lower-level westerly winds are likely to strengthen and its associated convergence is expected over the west coast,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, said.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 12.4 mm rain, while Colaba recorded 2.8 mm rain. No rain was recorded on Sunday.

On Saturday, more rain was recorded in the suburbs than south Mumbai. An intense spell was recorded over some areas in the northern suburbs. Maximum rain was recorded at Bhayander (89 mm) during the same time, followed by Mira Road (46 mm), Malad (29.4 mm) and Bandra (13.4 mm).

The seasonal rainfall in the city has been in excess. Mumbai received 3,261.3 mm rain since June 1, which is 55 per cent more than the average rain (2,101.4 mm) for the same period.

