Mumbai: Heavy rain lashes city, waterlogging in many parts

Mumbai recorded moderate to intense rainfall. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Mumbai recorded moderate to intense rainfall. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

A day after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall at Shrivardhan in Maharashtra’s Raigad district leaving a trail of destruction but left Mumbai mostly unscathed, heavy rainfall in the city on Thursday caused waterlogging in many parts.

Mumbai recorded moderate to intense rainfall with thunderstorms. Between 8:30 am and 6 pm on Thursday, the IMD recorded 49.6 mm rainfall at Colaba observatory and 46.5 mm rainfall at Santacruz observatory.

The IMD has forecast “generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain” for the next 48 hours. The Met department called the rains the aftereffect of the cyclone and monsoon winds over the west coast.

According to the Disaster Management Cell, there were complaints of waterlogging at Kings Circle, Matunga, Gandhi Market, Hindmata, S V Road, Malad, Andheri and L B S Road near Kurla. Waterlogging at Kings Circle led to diversions of more than 10 BEST buses.

Thursday’s waterlogging has put the focus back on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) pre-monsoon measures like nullah cleaning and road repairs. “The Covid-19 outbreak has badly affected works related to the monsoon. Shortage of labourers and convincing those available to work have impacted nullah cleaning and road repairs,” an official from storm water drain department said.

Opposition leader in BMC Ravi Raja said there is a problem in nullah cleaning despite civic officials’ claims that they have completed 60 per cent cleaning till May 25. Raja had also written a letter to municipal commissioner I S Chahal on poor quality of cleaning work of nullahs.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Nisarga is now a depression over west Vidarbha region and will weaken further, the IMD said on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd