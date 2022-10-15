Mumbai: Heavy rain lashes city again, monsoon withdrawal likely to be delayed

The withdrawal of monsoon from Mumbai is likely to get delayed by a few more days as rain continued to lash the city on Friday evening. Earlier, forecasting a possibility of thunderstorms, accompanied with light to moderate rains and gusty winds in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an yellow alert for Friday (October 14) and Sunday (October 16).

Till 5.30 pm on Friday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 13.3 millimetres (mm) of rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) rainfall data showed that areas in eastern suburbs recorded rainfall above 50 mm.

The BMC data stated that Vikhroli experienced 61 mm of rain till 7 pm on Friday, followed by 51 mm in Ghatkopar. Nearly 36 mm of rain was recorded in Andheri and Vile Parle in the western suburbs. Meanwhile, Antop Hill and Wadala recorded 30 mm and 16 mm of rain, respectively, on Friday.

The rainfall recorded by IMD’s observatory in October currently stands at 167 mm, the third highest figure in the last 10 years. “Friday onward, the monsoon started to withdraw from northern parts of central Maharashtra, namely Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar. Currently, there is presence of moisture in Mumbai weather, therefore it will take some time for the monsoon to entirely withdraw from here,” said an IMD official.

Mahesh Palawat, a weather expert and meteorologist from Skymet weathers, said there is possibility of monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai in the next 10 days. “Between September and October, two low-pressure points had developed in the Bay of Bengal, which later moved towards Madhya Pradesh. Whenever there is a low-pressure movement in central India, rainfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat intensifies. This is the reason why we are recording rainfall in October this year,” said Palawat.

Meanwhile, eight incoming flights to Mumbai were diverted to various nearby airports due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

Authorities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport have advised all passengers to check their flight status with the respective airlines, said a spokesperson of Mumbai airport.