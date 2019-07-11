Mumbai: Heavy rain in first 10 days of July puts city close to monthly average of 840.7 mm

RAINFALL CONTINUED through the day as South Mumbai recorded higher rainfall than the suburbs on Wednesday. According to the Colaba and Santacruz stations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 60.2 mm and 28.3 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

Advertising

According to the IMD, intermittent rains are expected in the city and suburbs with heavy to very heavy spells in isolated areas in the next 48 hours. Scientists also warned of strong wind conditions in certain areas, especially those close to the sea.

Mumbai has seen a seasonal total rainfall of 1345.9 mm and 870.5 mm of rainfall as recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz and Colaba stations till Wednesday evening. These figures, however, are still short as compared to the seasonal total rainfall on July 10, 2018, when 1547.1 mm and 1355.9 mm was recorded.

Weather agency Skymet said, “Mumbai has witnessed 815 mm rain in just the first ten days of July against its monthly average of 840.7 mm. With heavy rains expected in the coming hours, it looks like the city will reach its monthly normal today itself.”

Advertising

According to the agency, however, the amount of rain will reduce come Thursday. “Rain will reduce by tomorrow and only light showers will be seen. Day to day life will not be affected and after 24 hours, the city will see only light rains till July 15 and 16,” the website predicted.

Two injured in rain-related incidents

Officials at the BMC’s disaster cell on Wednesday reported three incidents of landslides, including one in Sion, where a 30-year-old woman, Shailamma Devendra, suffered minor injuries. A civic body official said that the incident took place near Hemant Manjrekar Marg in Sion Koliwada. The BMC also received complaints of 10 cases tree or branches falling in the city. A 40-year old man, Laxmikant Singh, suffered minor injuries after a tree fell on him at Ghatkopar (West). In both cases, the injured are in a stable condition, officials said. Meanwhile, the BMC recorded six incidents of short-circuit and three incidents of wall collapse. However, no casualty was reported.