Mumbai: Heavy rain in city, showers to continue

Mumbai experienced heavy rain throughout the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, leading to India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recording 114 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Officials at IMD said that Saturday witnessed the highest rainfall recorded within a 24-hour span in October.

Last year, the highest single day October rainfall was recorded at 86.5 mm. The overall highest single day figure in October was recorded in 1988, when it had rained 140.8 mm on October 15.

The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 85 mm of rainfall, which is also labelled as heavy rain, since as per department rules, rainfall recorded between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is described as heavy.

Meanwhile, the figures recorded by the BMC also showed several areas in the island city recording rainfall in three digits. While Lower Parel recorded 210 mm of rain, CSMT recorded 208 mm of rain, followed by 151 mm in Nariman Point.

Overall, the island city recorded 156.79 mm of rain, followed by 99.19 mm in eastern suburbs and 95.84 mm of rain in western suburbs.

The IMD forecast for the next five days stated that showers will continue on Sunday and Monday, with possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm.

Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist from Skymet, said that light spells of rain will continue till October 13, following which there is a possibility of monsoon retreating from Mumbai. “Two successive low pressure areas have been created in Bay of Bengal and coastal region of Maharashtra, due to which rainfall continues in Mumbai and several parts of northwest India,” he added.

A senior IMD official said that there is presence of moisture in the air, due to which, there has been no significant rise in temperature.