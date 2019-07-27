Mumbai: Heavy rain in 12 hours, authorities put on alert for ‘severe situation’

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai suburbs on Friday evening, as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Colaba observatory recorded of 53.2 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, while Santacruz observatory recorded 132 mm of rainfall in the same duration. Maximum rain was recorded between 7 pm and 8 pm on Friday.

Powai recorded the highest at 122.8 mm in a span of 12 hours while Bandra (West) recorded 119.4 mm rainfall followed by Bandra Kurla Complex (East) at 116.4 mm. The IMD issued ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai for Saturday, with forecast of “very heavy to heavy” rain at some places in the city and suburbs. An orange alert is meant for authorities to be alert and prepare for severe situation. An orange alert is also issued for Thane till Monday and for Palghar till Sunday. A yellow alert is issued for Mumbai for Sunday. A yellow alert means authority should keep a watch.

“Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase over north Konkan during the next 48 hours,” read the press statement by the regional meteorological centre.

As a result of heavy downpour between 7 pm and 8 pm, Santacruz, Andheri, Hindmata, King Circle were all waterlogged. According to the public relations officer of the Mumbai International Airport Limited, flights were delayed by 30 minutes on an average due to heavy rain on Friday evening. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued a statement that it had deployed all its workforce and machinery.

Throughout the day, the city witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets in the city and suburbs. “There is cyclonic circulation over northern parts of West Bengal and the neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is expected over coastal areas of West Bengal and around. This would also enhance rainfall over the west coast. Heavy rainfall over Konkan region, including Mumbai, is predicted for the next 24 hours,” tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, Mumbai.

The weather bureau said the active monsoon will continue in Mumbai and surrounding regions till July 28.