Mumbai: Heavy rain forecast today, lakes at 91% capacity

AS HEAVY rain lashed Mumbai suburbs on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Thane and Palghar with forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday. For Mumbai, the Met department issued an orange alert with forecast of heavy rainfall at a few places.“

With the development of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, Mumbai is likely to get intense heavy rainfall on Sunday. Warnings are issued for heavy rainfall and gusty wind,” said K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general, IMD. The Met department has forecast very heavy rainfall in Konkan region as well as Nashik. The IMD has issued red alert for Nashik for Sunday. Follow LIVE updates

According to weather experts, due to UAC (Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation) in Arabian Sea and Bay Low, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will get very heavy rainfall till Monday morning.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 133.9 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 53.6 mm and Thane received 120 mm of rainfall during the same duration.

The adjoining areas of Mumbai received extremely heavy rainfall with Palghar recording 240 mm, Kalyan 160 mm, Dhanu 190 mm, Jawhar in Palghar 170 mm and Vasai 110 mm in 24 hours beginning 8.30 am on Friday.

Heavy rainfall lashed the suburbs on Saturday as well, with the Santacruz observatory recording 81 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm. Moderate showers were recorded in south Mumbai, as Colaba observatory recorded 37.6 mm.

Mulund West recorded highest rainfall at 109.6 mm between 8.30 am and 6:30 pm on Saturday, while Powai recorded 106.2 mm, followed by Malad West at 95.8 mm in the same duration.

Heavy rainfall also ensured that the seven lakes that supply water to the city are 91.53 per cent full. Tulsi, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Vihar lakes are already overflowing. On Saturday, in 12 hours starting 6 am, Tulsi and Vihar lakes, which are located within the city limits at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, received 238 mm and 182 mm of rainfall, respectively.

From June 1 to August 3, the Santacruz observatory has recorded 2170.2 mm of rainfall while Colaba station has recorded 1600.2 mm in the same period.