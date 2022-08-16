Mumbai: Heavy rain catches city by surprise

Updated: August 16, 2022 3:07:49 pm
Not forewarned by the Met department of heavy rainfall, Mumbai citizens were caught unaware as the city witnessed sudden heavy showers since Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain to continue throughout Tuesday, with a gradual decrease in rain intensity from Wednesday.
Moderate to intense rain spell i.e. rainfall between 10-30 mm in an hour on Tuesday left low-lying areas inundated and local trains delayed. Due to water logging, Malad and Andheri subways were shut for vehicular traffic. Traffic was diverted from chronic flooding spots like Hindmata, Mahalaxmi, and Tardeo in the island city. Central line train services and long-distance trains arriving in Mumbai were also affected.
In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, light rainfall at 8.1 mm was recorded in Mumbai.
The IMD has issued warnings of heavy isolated rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh for Tuesday.
Since August 1, the city has recorded light to moderate rainfall every day. Between August 8 night and August 9 morning, the city recorded the first heavy spell this month. The total rainfall recorded this month is 418.7 mm while the normal average rainfall for August is 560.8 mm.
Lakes aplenty of stock
Meanwhile, the water stocks in lakes that supply water to Mumbai are at 95 per cent. The overall water stock is also higher than the previous two years. By the end of September, total water stocks need to be at 14.47 lakh million litres for the city to go without a water cut for the whole year till the next monsoon. The current water stock is at 13.81 lakh million litres.
