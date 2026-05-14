IMD issues heatwave warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar from tomorrow

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After a brief respite, Mumbai is bracing for another hot spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a fresh heatwave warning for the city and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad from Friday.
According to IMD scientists, daytime temperatures are expected to cross 38 degree Celsius in isolated parts of Thane, while Mumbai may record highs of up to 36 degree Celsius.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has witnessed hot and humid conditions over the past week, with IMD issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts between May 7 and May 11 as temperatures hovered close to 40 degree Celsius. The city, however, saw brief relief Wednesday, when maximum temperatures dipped to normal levels of around 34 degree Celsius in both suburban and island city areas.
The respite is expected to be short-lived, with temperatures forecast to rise again by Friday. IMD has issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai on Friday, while Thane and Raigad are likely to remain under heatwave conditions on both Friday and Saturday.
According to IMD’s five-day forecast, Mumbai is expected to record maximum temperatures of around 36 degree Celsius, while Thane may see temperatures crossing 38 degree Celsius.
The spike in temperatures could be followed by light rain and thunderstorms in Thane from May 18 onward. However, scientists said Mumbai is likely to remain dry with largely clear skies.
In coastal regions such as Mumbai, a heatwave is declared when maximum temperatures remain 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal for a sustained period. This year marked an early onset of heatwaves across the Mumbai region, with citizens sweltering amidst at least six such days in March alone.
IMD has also issued advisories urging people, especially outdoor workers, to avoid direct sun exposure during the peak afternoon hours, to schedule strenuous activities during cooler parts of the day, and to take frequent breaks.
Mumbai experiences hot, humid conditions in May, with the highest-ever May temperature recorded on May 12, 1979, when the mercury touched 41 degrees Celsius.
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