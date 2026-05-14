IMD issues heatwave warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar from tomorrow

IMD said daytime temperatures are expected to cross 38 degree Celsius in isolated parts of Thane, while Mumbai may record highs of up to 36 degree Celsius.(Express file photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

After a brief respite, Mumbai is bracing for another hot spell, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a fresh heatwave warning for the city and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad from Friday.

According to IMD scientists, daytime temperatures are expected to cross 38 degree Celsius in isolated parts of Thane, while Mumbai may record highs of up to 36 degree Celsius.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has witnessed hot and humid conditions over the past week, with IMD issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai and adjoining districts between May 7 and May 11 as temperatures hovered close to 40 degree Celsius. The city, however, saw brief relief Wednesday, when maximum temperatures dipped to normal levels of around 34 degree Celsius in both suburban and island city areas.