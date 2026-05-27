IMD sounds heatwave in Mumbai as temperature crosses 38 degrees

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In no respite, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a fresh heatwave in Mumbai as well as its neighbouring districts on Wednesday as maximum temperatures surpassed 38 degrees in pockets during the day.
Despite the light spell of showers that swept the region over the weekend, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has been sweltering under hot and humid conditions with day time temperatures hovering around 35 degrees.
On Wednesday afternoon, the IMD sounded a fresh heatwave in Mumbai as well as districts of Konkan region including Thane, Palghar and Raigad. While alluding to the possibility of hot and humid temperatures, the weather bureau also stated the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.
Data from the IMD showed that Mumbai’s Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded over 35 degrees on the mercury scales on Wednesday.
During the same period, pockets of Mumbai like Ram Mandir recorded 38.7 degrees, while Byculla recorded 37.8 degrees, followed by 36 degrees at the Vikhroli station, 35.5 degrees in Vidyavihar and 34.6 degrees in Chembur and Dahir. Meanwhile, the IMD observatory in Thane logged 36.2 degrees.
The spike in temperatures in Mumbai comes at a time when several pockets of Maharashtra are also reeling under a red heatwave alert with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees across cities like Nagpur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Gondia, Malegaon among others.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather Services attributed the current hot spell to dry weather conditions. “Currently, there is no moisture incursion and no systems like troughs owing to which the weather is predominantly dry across the country. Such conditions are likely to prevail over the next couple of days, following which, the west coast including Mumbai may experience light rain activity,” Palawat told The Indian Express.
Previously, the weather bureau had issued a heatwave in Mumbai on May 15 with temperatures surpassing 38 degrees.
In coastal regions like Mumbai, a heatwave is sounded when maximum temperatures register a departure of 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above the normal for a consistent period while a severe heatwave is sounded when normal temperatures are surpassed by 6.5 degrees celsius.
While no heatwave has been issued for Thursday, the city will continue to experience hot and humid temperatures until Friday morning with the IMD placing Mumbai and its neighbouring districts under a yellow warning.
According to the forecast bulletin, temperatures will oscillate between 34 – 35 degrees till May 30, following temperatures are likely to dip.
The dip in temperatures will be coupled with partly cloudy skies over the weekend, according to meteorologists.
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