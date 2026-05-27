IMD sounds heatwave in Mumbai as temperature crosses 38 degrees

Data from the IMD showed that Mumbai's Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded over 35 degrees on the mercury scales on Wednesday. (PTI photo)

In no respite, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a fresh heatwave in Mumbai as well as its neighbouring districts on Wednesday as maximum temperatures surpassed 38 degrees in pockets during the day.

Despite the light spell of showers that swept the region over the weekend, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has been sweltering under hot and humid conditions with day time temperatures hovering around 35 degrees.

On Wednesday afternoon, the IMD sounded a fresh heatwave in Mumbai as well as districts of Konkan region including Thane, Palghar and Raigad. While alluding to the possibility of hot and humid temperatures, the weather bureau also stated the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.