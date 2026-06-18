Mumbai’s searing heat leaves a distinct mark on blood and urine tests, study finds

According to Plum, dry-heat cities tend to show stronger urine-concentration signals associated with dehydration, while humid coastal locations such as Mumbai may exhibit more pronounced changes in blood markers and urine acidity. (Express Photo)

Summer may be affecting the health of Mumbai residents differently from that of residents of many other Indian cities, according to an analysis of routine health check-up data by Plum Health Insurance.

The analysis, which compared health check-ups conducted during the summer months of April-May 2026 with those carried out during the winter period of November 2025-February 2026, found that Mumbai’s strongest summer signals were not the classic markers of dehydration seen in hot and dry regions.

Instead, patients in Mumbai were significantly more likely to have acidic urine, low iron levels, and lower haematocrit during summer. The share of patients with acidic urine rose by 32 per cent, low iron by 63 per cent and low haematocrit by 38 per cent compared to winter. At the same time, concentrated urine, a common indicator of dehydration, actually fell by 9 per cent. The analysis covered 1,382 patients from the Mumbai metropolitan region, including Thane and Navi Mumbai.