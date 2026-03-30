Mumbai heat: BMC turns to cool roof coating to cut heat in buildings

WITH THE city increasingly grappling with urban heat stress, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to launch a pilot project to implement the ‘Solar Reflective Paint’ mechanism to cool down Mumbai’s municipal buildings. The BMC is eyeing to roll out the pilot project this summer to enhance heat resilience, with buildings in G/South ward finalised for the first-of-its-kind attempt by the civic body.
A coat of white colour, the ‘Solar Reflecting Paint’ or ‘Cool Roof Paint’ is applied over the roof of buildings with the objective of reflecting solar heat. The paint comprises additives like titanium dioxide which prevents heat absorption within the surface by reflecting infrared rays emitted by sunlight. “The solar reflective paint has higher upfront costs compared to normal paint and generally, the paint is applied to the top-most layer of a structure to reflect the heat from the sunlight. By preventing penetration of the rays, the paint is believed to reduce temperatures within the building by nearly five percent. While the mechanism is more popular in cities like Ahmedabad and is also implemented in industrial structures, this is the first time that BMC is launching a pilot project of such a kind,” said an official.
At a time when urban heat has emerged as a rising concern within the coastal city, the BMC has charted plans to introduce the cool roof mechanism at the G/South ward–which comprises pockets like Prabhadevi, Lower Parel–for the first time, this summer. The civic body is currently undertaking studies to identify ideal structures for the pilot implementation.
“The BMC’s G/South ward office is a green building which has implemented several eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives. Since the ward has prior experience of net zero building mechanisms, we selected G/South ward for the pilot solar reflective paint project. While we are yet to finalise the buildings, we are looking at structures like school buildings where vulnerable groups like children gather or municipal staff quarters for the first phase,” said a BMC official, adding that the cost of the project is yet to be ascertained. Speaking to The Indian Express, senior officials from the BMC’s environment and climate change department said that the tender for the project will be drafted in the coming days with the aim to implement the pilot phase by May.
“The scope of the project is small as our objective is to first gauge the impact and benefit of the project. If the pilot yields positive results and feedback, we will roll out the project across other buildings of the city,” said the official.
According to experts, mechanisms like solar reflective paints can play a crucial role to ease the burden of urban heat island effect. While this marks the BMC’s pilot initiative, this technology has been institutionalised across Indian states like Telangana where the government has announced ‘Cool Roof Policy’.
A BMC official said that in Mumbai, the ‘Cool Roof Paint’ is being implemented in accordance with the recommendations of the BMC report, ‘Implementation Pathway for Addressing Heat Risks In Buildings Sector for Identified Hotspots’ which was prepared in consultation with C40 Cities in 2025.
“Recommended interventions include application of cool roof systems with high solar reflectance index (SRI ≥ 0.75), use of retro-reflective exterior coatings, green roofs and walls in feasible locations, and improved natural ventilation strategies,” reads the civic report.
Story continues below this ad
The C40 report recommends the cool roof project as a part of the short-term measures, which can be implemented by BMC as well as agencies like MHADA and SRA within a duration of months to two years to mitigate heat stress in Mumbai. Calls for heat resilience measures come at a time when several reports have flagged burgeoning heat duress in Mumbai, phenomenon like the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect contributing to the high localised heat levels.
COOL ROOFS PILOT — WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
WHAT IS IT
Solar Reflective Paint or Cool Roof Paint is a white coating applied on rooftops to reflect sunlight and reduce heat absorption.
HOW DOES IT WORK
Contains additives like titanium dioxide
Reflects infrared radiation instead of absorbing it
Keeps building surfaces cooler
IMPACT
Story continues below this ad
Can reduce indoor temperatures by around 5%
Helps tackle urban heat island effect
WHERE IN MUMBAI
Pilot in G South ward
Areas include Prabhadevi and Lower Parel
WHICH BUILDINGS
Likely targets schools and municipal staff quarters
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
Tweets @nayonikakb ... Read More