Mumbai heat: BMC turns to cool roof coating to cut heat in buildings

A coat of white colour, the 'Solar Reflecting Paint' or 'Cool Roof Paint' is applied over the roof of buildings with the objective of reflecting solar heat. (Express Photo)

WITH THE city increasingly grappling with urban heat stress, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is set to launch a pilot project to implement the ‘Solar Reflective Paint’ mechanism to cool down Mumbai’s municipal buildings. The BMC is eyeing to roll out the pilot project this summer to enhance heat resilience, with buildings in G/South ward finalised for the first-of-its-kind attempt by the civic body.

A coat of white colour, the ‘Solar Reflecting Paint’ or ‘Cool Roof Paint’ is applied over the roof of buildings with the objective of reflecting solar heat. The paint comprises additives like titanium dioxide which prevents heat absorption within the surface by reflecting infrared rays emitted by sunlight. “The solar reflective paint has higher upfront costs compared to normal paint and generally, the paint is applied to the top-most layer of a structure to reflect the heat from the sunlight. By preventing penetration of the rays, the paint is believed to reduce temperatures within the building by nearly five percent. While the mechanism is more popular in cities like Ahmedabad and is also implemented in industrial structures, this is the first time that BMC is launching a pilot project of such a kind,” said an official.