Mumbai: Hearing and speech impaired woman held, special educator helps cops probe case

The Kurla Grp had to summon a special educator from Chembur to come to their aid on Friday. The officers had arrested a 26-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman, who had withdrawn Rs 25,000 from an ATM and purchased two dresses and a gold ring allegedly using a stolen debit card.

On January 9, Shindu Mane, an employee of Sion Hospital, lodged a complaint with the GRP after her purse was stolen on board a train between Kurla and Bhandup stations. Till January 10 afternoon, Mane received multiple text messages of cash withdrawals and purchases made using her card. The accused, Namrata Thorat, could use the card as its PIN was written on a slip in the purse.

“The accused withdrew Rs 25,000 from an ATM and used the card for shopping in Mulund. We got the address of the jeweller from whom she bought a finger ring. After obtaining the CCTV footage of the shop, we circulated the woman’s image among our informers,” said Sub-Inspector R Sankpal from Kurla GRP.

On Friday, following a tip-off, the woman was arrested from Bhandup station. Initially, the police suspected that Thorat was faking disability to evade arrest. “Once we were sure, we called a tutor for the hearing and speech impaired,” said Sankpal. The police said Thorat confessed to the crime. “She is a Class X dropout and had earlier worked with an NGO,” said Sankpal.

The police have recovered Rs 25,000 in cash and the two dresses and gold ring. Thorat, who lives in Bhandup, has been booked under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 379 (theft) of the IPC.