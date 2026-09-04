Mumbai heading underwater? UN flags city at risk of permanent inundation

For Mumbai, the risks are compounded by land subsidence and saltwater intrusion, which can contaminate freshwater aquifers and coastal wells. Storm surges could further put pressure on sanitation, housing and transport infrastructure, it says.

Mumbai is among the South Asian megacities facing a growing risk of permanent inundation from rising sea levels, with a new United Nations report warning that more than 14 million people across the region could be at immediate risk of losing their homes.

The report, Challenges related to sea level rise and ways and approaches to address, submitted to the UN General Assembly on August 31, identifies Mumbai, Kolkata and Dhaka as cities where the consequences of rising seas could be measured not just in economic losses but in large-scale human displacement.

The report says global sea levels rose at a record rate of 5.9 mm in 2024, compared with an average annual rise of 4.7 mm between 2014 and 2023. It projects at least 0.5 metres of global sea level rise by 2100 even under aggressive emissions reduction scenarios. Under worst-case scenarios involving instability of the West Antarctic ice sheet, the rise could reach up to two metres, making extreme sea-level events an annual occurrence in coastal areas.