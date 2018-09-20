HDFC bank official killed: Were opposed to his decision to buy bike, says accused’s kin

Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill. Siddharth Kiran Sanghvi stayed with his wife and a four-year-old son at Malabar Hill.

The father of the accused — who killed HDFC Bank vice-president Siddharth Sanghvi in a parking lot in the Kamla Mill Compound on September 5 — said the family had opposed to his son’s decision of buying a bike.

Investigators said Sarfaraz purchased a Pulsar 220 in January, for which he had taken a loan of Rs 80,000 and made the down payment. Police said he was supposed to shell out Rs 3,600 as monthly instalments, which he failed to pay. Following this, the finance company named him a defaulter. In his statement to police, 20-year-old Sarfaraz has reportedly said he had mortgaged his bike and was looking to rob somebody to get it released.

Speaking exclusively to The Indian Express from their home in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, the father, Shahid Shaikh, said: “We were against Sarfaraz’s decision to buy a bike. He insisted on buying it as he found it difficult to use the public transport in Mumbai.”

Shaikh said, “We refused to give him permission for two months. He tried to convince his mother as well. But later when he claimed that buying a bike would make his life simpler, we gave in to his demand. He bought the bike in January.”

Sarfaraz lived with his parents, two brothers and three younger sisters in a village in Rampur district until four years ago. His father worked as a musician but was forced to quit after a severe hand injury. That’s when his mother Shaufeen Jaha Shaikh sent Sarfaraz to Mumbai.

“I would see young men from our village travelling to Mumbai for work and I wished the same for my children. So, I sent him to the city after he had learnt welding work in Rampur. He went with someone from our village who was working with a welding company in Mumbai,” said his mother.

Shaikh recollected that even as he saw off Sarfaraz at the railway station, he had advised him to stay away from fights in Mumbai. “I had told him that I don’t want any complaints from people in Mumbai. Whenever he called he would say nice things about the people in the city and said he never wanted to leave the place,” said Shahid.

On September 7, two days after the murder, Sarfaraz spoke to his parents for an hour and half over the phone. “That day, he spoke with everyone in the family, even his grandmother. He said that he had a job to finish after which he would be come to meet us during Moharram,” said his mother.

On Wednesday, the NM Joshi Marg police produced Sarfaraz in Bhoiwada court and he has been further remanded in police custody till September 21. The police said they had recovered a pair of blood-stained jeans that Sarfaraz was allegedly wearing on the day of the murder. The police said they had sent the jeans for a DNA test.

