Mumbai: High Court permits former Topsgrup top official to travel to Dubai for a month, suspends LOC against him till his return

The Bombay High Court has permitted former Topsgrup Securities Services Ltd director Niraj Gul Bijlani to travel abroad and suspended the lookout notice issued against him by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police, wherein he is being probed for siphoning off Rs 1.17 crore.

The HC permitted Bijlani to travel after he assured the court that he was willing to secure the amount mentioned in the FIR and had been cooperating with investigators. He also assured the court that he would be present for the hearing on December 22.

A division bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sarang Kotwal on November 15 was hearing Bijlani’s writ plea challenging the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him at the instance of the Economic Offences Wing, claiming that it is entirely unwarranted as the petitioner has been extending cooperation and the right of petitioner to travel abroad is being curtailed.

When the court said it would adjourn the petition to be heard after six weeks, senior advocate Vikram Nankani for Bijlani asked that he be permitted to travel to Dubai on a work commitment by way of ad-interim order with reasonable conditions. He said Bijlani is required to visit Dubai.

Nankani said the petitioner’s entire family are residents of Mumbai and he has permanent address in the city and apprehension that petitioner will abscond or will not come back to India is unwarranted.

He added that the petitioner is willing to deposit Rs 1.17 crore specified in the FIR, which the court accepted.

However, Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai for the police said the ongoing probe may reveal the amount may exceed Rs 1.17 crore and submitted that the petitioner had cooperated with the probe and he be put to some conditions.

She submitted that the LOC issued against him will not be withdrawn but only frozen for the period for which he is permitted to travel, which the HC accepted.

The court then allowed Bijlani to travel to Dubai between November 17 and December 22 and return to India. It said the permission was only for Bijlani alone and not his family members and he would have to inform about the date of travel and return to EOW.