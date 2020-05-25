Mumbai: HC asks BMC to reply in plea seeking clarity in possession of SRA building

The petitioner submitted that the civic body had taken possession of rehabilitation building as quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients by invoking state government order. The petitioner submitted that the civic body had taken possession of rehabilitation building as quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients by invoking state government order.

The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to respond to the plea by a city developer seeking clarification on how long it would keep the possession of a building, constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, as a quarantine facility.

While it was not disputed that Occupation Certificate (OC) and No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the building have not been granted yet, the developer moved the court after the civic body failed to inform about the duration for which it was taking the possession of the building and the compensation it would pay to the former.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja was on Friday hearing through videoconference a plea filed by Sahyog Homes Ltd, through advocate Nilesh Gala, seeking clarification from the civic body on requisition order.

The bench directed the BMC to file an affidavit in reply in two weeks, indicating duration for requisition for the building in question and the compensation that would be paid to the petitioner.

