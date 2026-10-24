Mumbai’s smog has an unlikely culprit: Salt from the sea

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As Mumbai’s skyline remains shrouded in thick haze, the civic administration on Thursday identified sodium chloride (NaCl), commonly known as sea salt, as one of the compounds contributing to its formation. This is the first time the administration has cited sea salt as a factor behind the haze, even as air pollution has been a growing concern in the city since 2022.
How does sea salt contribute to haze?
Mumbai, like other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, is experiencing the effects of El Niño, a climate pattern associated with warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns. Warmer Arabian Sea waters can accelerate evaporation, while waves generate sea spray and aerosols that enter the atmosphere.
As the water evaporates, salt particles remain suspended in the air, contributing to haze and reducing visibility.
“Salt or NaCl is an opaque element, therefore, it directly affects the visibility of people, leading to formation of a thick haze-like envelope around the skyline,” Tuhin Banerjee, air quality expert and former scientist at the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), told The Indian Express.
Suspended salt particles and aerosols can also interact with man-made emissions, including nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides from vehicles and industries, potentially contributing to the formation of secondary pollutants.
Lower wind speeds may further prolong the haze by allowing aerosols and other suspended particles to remain in the atmosphere for longer.
Is sea salt harmful?
Scientists say there is no established evidence that inhaling sea salt aerosols at ambient concentrations poses a significant direct health risk. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) does not list sodium chloride as a separate pollutant among the conventional air quality indicators, which include particulate matter, ozone, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide.
However, Banerjee said sea salt could react with other atmospheric compounds to contribute to secondary pollution. Salt particles can also corrode electrical equipment, including circuit boards and mobile phones, over prolonged exposure.