Mumbai’s smog has an unlikely culprit: Salt from the sea

As Mumbai’s skyline remains shrouded in thick haze, the civic administration on Thursday identified sodium chloride (NaCl), commonly known as sea salt, as one of the compounds contributing to its formation. This is the first time the administration has cited sea salt as a factor behind the haze, even as air pollution has been a growing concern in the city since 2022.

How does sea salt contribute to haze?

Mumbai, like other parts of the Asia-Pacific region, is experiencing the effects of El Niño, a climate pattern associated with warmer temperatures and changing rainfall patterns. Warmer Arabian Sea waters can accelerate evaporation, while waves generate sea spray and aerosols that enter the atmosphere.