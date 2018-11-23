Mumbai: Hawker climbs up to BMC head office gallery, waves Tricolour

A hawker climbed up to the BMC head office’s gallery at CST on Thursday during a protest against relocation, organised by a group from Ghatkopar. The man, who started waving a Tricolour from the gallery, was later brought down and handed over to police.

Hundreds of hawkers, led by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Feriwala Sangh, reached near BMC’s head office to protest BMC’s decision to relocate at least 300 hawkers from Hingwala market in Ghatkopar. The protesters had brought vegetable baskets with them and kept those outside the BMC gates.

Officials said there was no intimation from the hawkers’ union about the protest and a few agitators allegedly went inside building. One of them climbed up to the gallery on the third floor with a Tricolour. Security guards brought him down and handed him over to Azad Maidan police.

A hawker said: “We are doing our business for many years and now, the civic body wants to move us to some other location. This will hamper our earnings.”