Mumbai: Harsh Vardhan to open 3-day meet on women’s reproductive health today

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to inaugurate a three-day international conference for women’s reproductive health. The international conference, organised by National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH), will also mark the golden jubilee of the institute.

The international conference will focus on infertility issues, new treatment mechanism to deal with polycystic ovaries, research in preventing preterm births, foetal growth, assisted reproductive technology (ART), surrogacy and other health issues related to women. Besides Indian academics, researchers from USA and Australia will also be present.

