Mumbai: Train coach derails on harbour line, services suspended

One coach of a Mumbai local train derailed on Wednesday morning after one of its wheels came loose. Railway officials said while no injuries were reported, services on the line had to be suspended.

According to officials, the wheel of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Bandra local came off between Mahim and King’s Circle stations around 11:30 am. As a result, services on the stretch had to be suspended.

Trains, however, were running normally on the CSMT-Panvel leg of the line.

According to officials, a Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) level enquiry has been constituted by the GM of Western Railway to look into the incident.