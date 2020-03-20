Mumbai: Happily ever-afters interrupted as health & safety vows take precedence

A wedding postponement card made by Wedding Wale event planners. (Express Photo) A wedding postponement card made by Wedding Wale event planners. (Express Photo)

On March 17, a week ahead of her son’s wedding reception at a leading hotel in Andheri (East), Vrunda Kalelkar, a banker, sent out a WhatsApp message to their 350 guests. “In view of the coronavirus threat our proposed reception function on 21st stands postponed till further instructions. Future date will be informed to you well in advance. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to you all,” the message read.

The shindig and the wedding finery now await a day when the COVID-19 threat will have dissipated and people will be able to gather once again without the fear of infection. How long will that take, is a question that worries Kalelkar as much as it does anyone else.

She says, “We don’t know when this will be over, that is why we cannot schedule another date for the wedding reception yet. We have already paid a substantial sum for the booking. Had we cancelled, we would only get 50 per cent of the amount back. Everyone in the family, especially my children, had liked the venue so if we have to reschedule it, we would like to have it in the same place. That is why we have not cancelled,” she said.

Several happily ever-afters have had to be put on hold in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic with large gatherings among the main ‘Don’ts’ on all advisories.

Reetu Jain of Wedding Wale events said that just like traditional wedding invitations, they have prepared a card titled ‘Wedding Postpone Corona’ that is now being sent to the invitees of their clients. Five weddings planned in April, she said, are now being rescheduled.

Vikram Mehta, founder of Mpire Events, planners of affluent weddings in which parties shell out an average of Rs 2 crore, said that a few dozen weddings scheduled in March and April across India had been cancelled and were being rescheduled. “We haven’t cancelled any wedding but are on the verge of rescheduling weddings across Mussoorie, Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai and internationally in Bahrain, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, originally scheduled in the next few months,” said Mehta.

Although a thriving business, the lull comes at a time of the year that is not commonly preferred by those tying the knot. This, wedding planners say, gives them time to recover before peak wedding season. Big weddings also provide livelihood to a huge army of workers, including caterers, decorators, dress makers, planners and organisers.

“Marriage is like a festival in India and nearly 25 different business chains are attached to it like hotels, food, make-up, mehendi, haldi etc. For everything, an advance payment had to be made. Now cancellations are resulting in reduction in refunds,” said Jain.

Mehta said that those rescheduling their big days are now looking at post-monsoon months of September and October. “We generally work strongly on savings and off-season business sustenance modules. The overall industry dodged a bullet and majority of the peak work was till February. This coinciding with the financial year-end may not affect immediately, though you’ll see long term ripple effects as the spending power of clients will reduce. A lot also depends on how long this situation holds up. If we are lucky to witness normalcy by October, we’ll find people in our industry covering up lost time,” said Mehta.

Rohit Pal from Thane said that his family had already spent Rs 8 lakh to put up 30 guests coming from Uttar Pradesh for his engagement on Thursday. But the function was cancelled delaying his engagement and pushing his wedding even further behind on the calendar.

Some couples have been lucky that their wedding day missed an interruption, even if by a whisker. They were, however, forced to cut corners on their dreamy honeymoons.

“Earlier we had planned to go to an international destination but due to the coronavirus outbreak we cancelled that plan and decided to go to Goa for 10 days. But Goa is a tourist destination and thousands of international tourists come to Goa in summer which increases our chances of infection so we have cancelled that too,” said Usha Chenani, who married Ashish Bhojwani in Kalyan on March 11. Bhojwani, however, quips, “As long as we are alive, there can be many honeymoons for us to plan in the future.”

