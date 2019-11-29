Mumbai: Half-eaten foetus found at KEM hospital

The biomedical waste unit houses human tissue, organs, blood and amputated parts that are processed and disposed of separately from regular hospital waste. The biomedical waste unit houses human tissue, organs, blood and amputated parts that are processed and disposed of separately from regular hospital waste.

AN ABORTED foetus, half-eaten by a cat, was found at KEM hospital on Tuesday night, following which police registered an accidental death report.

According to senior doctors at the hospital, the aborted foetus was wrapped for disposal and placed inside a separate unit at the biomedical waste unit. “The hospital staff left the door open and the smell of the foetus attracted the cat,” a doctor said. Hospital staff spotted the cat near the staff quarters on Tuesday night, where it had dragged the foetus from the biomedical waste section. The biomedical waste unit is near the hospital’s mortuary. The foetus, two to three months old, was sent for forensic analysis and the DNA was preserved for identification. “We found the foetus without the head. The cat had nibbled at it,” a doctor said.

The biomedical waste unit houses human tissue, organs, blood and amputated parts that are processed and disposed of separately from regular hospital waste. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to the waste collection agency for not collecting biomedical waste from the hospital daily. Senior officials said the foetus was kept wrapped for days, leading to a foul smell which attracted the cat.

