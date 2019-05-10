Mumbai: Hairdresser ‘jumps off’ cliff; ex-girlfriend, 2 others booked

A HAIRDRESSER based out of Andheri was found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Matheran on Monday, three weeks after he was reported missing.

Advertising

Police have booked his ex-girlfriend and two of her friends for abetting his suicide, suspecting that the man killed himself.

The deceased was identified as Shobhit Singh, who was working at a salon in Andheri (West) for a year and living in an apartment with two other men.

According to police, Shobhit, a native of Lucknow, was in a relationship with an aspiring model who also lived in the same locality. They had met in Lucknow and had moved to Mumbai for better career prospects.

Advertising

Police said Shobhit’s roommates last saw him on April 13 and when they could not contact him, they registered a missing person’s complaint at Amboli police station.

Between April 13 and 16, police said they were able to track Shobhit’s mobile phone’s location near a dam in the hill station before his phone was switched off.

“On Monday, after days of searching the area, we found his body in Mangaon Wada in a decomposed state. We also found his mobile phone and other belongings. We suspect that he jumped off a cliff,” said Assistant Police Inspector Somnath Jadhav of Neral police station.

Shobhit’s body was handed over to his family after they identified him. Police said they found a suicide note in his belongings.

An officer at Amboli police station said in the note, Shobhit has alleged harassment by his ex-girlfriend and two of her friends, after their relationship ended recently.

Senior Inspector Bharat Gaikwad said the allegations were being investigated.