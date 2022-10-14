Mumbai: Gym trainer who duped woman of Rs 13 lakh by promising Canadian visa, arrested

A 28-year-old gym trainer, who duped a 30-year-old woman of Rs 13 lakh by promising to use his clout and get her a Canadian visa, has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Mumbai city, police said. The accused is presently in custody of the Samta Nagar police. The woman came in touch with him when she hired his services as a gym trainer to lose weight.

The complainant lives in Kandivali (west) and helps her father to run his business. The complainant had hired the accused Kiran Mandavkar, a Kalwa resident, as her personal gym trainer two years ago. The gym trainer had asked the woman about her future plans during a chat and she told him that she twice tried to get a student visa for Canada but her applications were rejected.

She also told Mandavkar that she is now trying to get a permanent residency visa for Canada. The gym trainer then told her he runs a hostel in Goa and knows few foreign nationals in Canada who can help him to get a visa for her. He said she will require to pay him Rs 20-30 lakh for this purpose.

The woman ended up paying Rs 13 lakh to him till November 2021. As months passed by, he kept promising her to get the visa and eventually stopped taking her calls. The woman told the police that she pursued him for months and later slipped into depression. After getting the medical treatment, she approached the Samta Nagar Police Station in September this year following which an FIR was registered for criminal breach of trust and cheating under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Our police team traced the accused to Pune a few days back and arrested him. He is in our custody. We are also investigating if he cheated more persons,” said Narendra Shinde, senior inspector, Samta Nagar Police Station.