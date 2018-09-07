Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Mumbai: Guard dies after falling into pit at construction site

Police said the pit had been dug for the construction of a new parking lot.

| Mumbai | Published: September 7, 2018 3:14:52 am

A security guard died after falling into a pit at a construction site in Borivali on Wednesday. The incident took place at 8.30 am at Anand Building in Kastur Park, Borivali west, where the deceased, Irshad Khan (20), had been working as a guard. Police said the pit had been dug for the construction of a new parking lot. The pit was filled with water. Other guards pulled out Khan and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

 

