scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra’s first transgender ward opens at Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital

The 30-bedded ward will not only provide the transgender community clinical and medical treatment but also mental health counseling.

Outside GT hospital in Mumbai. (Express Photo/File)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra’s first transgender ward opens at Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

To make the treatment of transgender community hassle free, the Maharashtra government has started the state’s first dedicated transgender ward at the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

“The 30-bedded ward will not only provide clinical and medical treatment to transgenders but also mental health counselling,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Group of Hospitals. “All the staff members have been sensitised and the hospital has released detailed standard operating procedures,” she said.

The ward also has gender-neutral toilets for the patients along with a separate examination room to maintain the privacy of patients. The state has plans to start similar beds in other government hospitals.

The staffers have also been trained to be humane towards the patients as the community often faces stigmatisation and discrimination when they approach healthcare facilities, the doctor said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

As per the rules, the patients will have to submit their identity cards to undergo a series of tests for sexually transmitted diseases as well as a psychological evaluation for suicidal ideation. In case the patients do not have an ID card, they can submit a written self-attested letter.

More from Mumbai

Initially, the government had proposed to start the centre at Pune’s BJ Medical College which hasn’t been operational yet. Uttar Pradesh was the first state to start a five-bedded ward for the transgender community.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:11 IST
Next Story

PWD begins first phase of desilting work in Delhi ahead of monsoon

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close