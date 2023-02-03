Maharashtra’s first transgender ward opens at Mumbai’s Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital

To make the treatment of transgender community hassle free, the Maharashtra government has started the state’s first dedicated transgender ward at the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

“The 30-bedded ward will not only provide clinical and medical treatment to transgenders but also mental health counselling,” said Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of JJ Group of Hospitals. “All the staff members have been sensitised and the hospital has released detailed standard operating procedures,” she said.

The ward also has gender-neutral toilets for the patients along with a separate examination room to maintain the privacy of patients. The state has plans to start similar beds in other government hospitals.

The staffers have also been trained to be humane towards the patients as the community often faces stigmatisation and discrimination when they approach healthcare facilities, the doctor said.

As per the rules, the patients will have to submit their identity cards to undergo a series of tests for sexually transmitted diseases as well as a psychological evaluation for suicidal ideation. In case the patients do not have an ID card, they can submit a written self-attested letter.

Initially, the government had proposed to start the centre at Pune’s BJ Medical College which hasn’t been operational yet. Uttar Pradesh was the first state to start a five-bedded ward for the transgender community.