Mumbai: GT Hospital nurses were on way to night shift, usually travelled together

The last rites of the three nursing staff of GT Hospital who died in Thursday’s bridge collapse — Bhakti Shinde, Ranjana Tambe and Apoorva Prabhu — were done in Dombivali on Friday.

Shinde, Tambe and Prabhu were on their way to their night shifts at the hospital in ward number 6 and the operation theatre. The three usually travelled together from Dombivali station to reach the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus around 7.30 pm for their 8 pm shift.

After boarding the train, Prabhu had called her husband Abhay to inform him that she was in the train and that she will meet him after her shift on Friday morning.

Later, Abhay learnt from TV that Prabhu had died in the incident. They have two children. Tambe is survived by her mother and Shinde is survived by her husband and one child.

At GT Hospital, colleagues of the three nurses held a condolence meet on Friday morning, observing a minute’s silence in their memory.

“The staff members are in a state of shock. Many would take the same train as the three nurses. Most would take the bridge regularly to reach the hospital,” a senior staff member said.