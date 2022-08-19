Mumbai: GST team nabs bizman for raising bogus invoices worth Rs 40 crore

The Maharashtra GST Department arrested Atul Ahire, a businessman, after chasing him for 10 days.

Ahire was arrested after the department unearthed suspicious business activity of M/s. Ahire Enterprise amounting to a net turnover of Rs.40.95 crore.

A GST press note said investigation visits were conducted at various business premises of this taxpayer at Borivali and Vile Parle by teams of Maharashtra GST Department and Investigation-A, Mumbai. Since the arrest of the proprietor of one of the beneficiary firms, Shah Enterprises, in this network on August 5 by the State GST team, Ahire, who is the director of Ahire Enterprises, had been hiding from the department. However, the officers nabbed him on August 17 after being on his trail for days.

During an investigation visit, it was found that Ahire circulated bogus invoices of net taxable value at 40.95 crore without supplying any goods or services.