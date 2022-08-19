Mumbai: GST team nabs bizman for raising bogus invoices worth Rs 40 crore

The Maharashtra GST Department arrested Atul Ahire, a businessman, after chasing him for 10 days.
Ahire was arrested after the department unearthed suspicious business activity of M/s. Ahire Enterprise amounting to a net turnover of Rs.40.95 crore.
A GST press note said investigation visits were conducted at various business premises of this taxpayer at Borivali and Vile Parle by teams of Maharashtra GST Department and Investigation-A, Mumbai. Since the arrest of the proprietor of one of the beneficiary firms, Shah Enterprises, in this network on August 5 by the State GST team, Ahire, who is the director of Ahire Enterprises, had been hiding from the department. However, the officers nabbed him on August 17 after being on his trail for days.
During an investigation visit, it was found that Ahire circulated bogus invoices of net taxable value at 40.95 crore without supplying any goods or services.
Subscriber Only Stories
Pune: Fraudster cheats jail guard of Rs 10k to stop ‘transfer’
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Music by Indian instruments to replace horns: Gadkari
Amitabh Bachchan’s first Gujarati film to release today
At 1,201, Mumbai sees biggest one-day Covid surge since June 30
Unanimous decision of panel to free 11 convicts in Bilkis rape case: Godhra BJP MLA
Coal mining in Madhya Pradesh: SC pulls up Centre for listing valid firm with those in errant list
Pay-grade revision: HC drops contempt proceedings against education department
Demography is changing in border areas, maintain vigil: Amit Shah to police chiefs
Constitutional validity of SOU Act challenged
DU Executive Council nod to four-year UG programme’s first sem syllabi
Bilkis Bano case | Release of convicts: Civil society seeks to ‘undo grave miscarriage of justice’
Third Vande Bharat train rake reaches Chandigarh for weeklong trial runs
Neeraj Chopra yet to take a call on Lausanne Diamond League