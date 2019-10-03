Mumbai: GRP seizes bag with jewellery, valuables worth Rs 7 crore

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday seized a bag containing jewellery and valuables worth Rs 7 crore from a train heading to Gujarat, police officers said.

The police received a tip-off from a source regarding transportation of jewellery without valid paperwork.

Following this, they checked the compartment of the Gujarat mail train at Borivali and found a person carrying a bag matching the description that they had received with the tip-off.

On checking the bag, they found diamonds and gold jewellery worth Rs 7 crore.

The person carrying the bag said he worked for a courier service and was transporting the package, officers said.

“Considering the model code of conduct is on, a panchnama was done of the seized material,” an officer said. The officer added, “We have informed Income Tax officials so that they could find out who the bag belonged to, and whether or not all the necessary paperwork was in place. A further investigation is on,” an officer said.