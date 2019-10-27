Mumbai GRP makes process to claim stolen items easier

The GRP is taking steps to make the process of returning stolen items and cash of passengers travelling on local trains easier. Besides, the GRP on Friday returned gold jewellery, mobile phones and laptops worth Rs 81.60 lakh to 57 people.

“Usually, individual complainants engage lawyers and spend at least Rs 5,000 to apply for their belongings to be returned. We are encouraging groups of complainants to file joint applications in court in order to share the legal expenses. At our end, we are granting NOCs immediately after verifying the claims of the applicants,” said Ravindra Sengaonkar, Commissioner, Mumbai GRP. “Many do not know that they can approach courts to ask for their possessions to be returned. Most people buy replacements. Police officers also do not know enough about the process of returning stolen property quickly,” he said.

Sengaonkar said he hopes to bring the process of returning stolen goods, which can take up to a week, down to two-three days. “Still, 13,000 items, some dating back to 1974, are lying in storage. Constables have been visiting complainants who lost money on trains with cheques. In the next three months, we hope to return 95 per cent of the stolen items,” he added. In cases where police have not been able to trace the owners, the property is deposited in the state exchequer, he said.