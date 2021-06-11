Mumbai: GRP arrests social media influencer for stunt video on railway tracks

The accused was also not wearing masks in either of the videos, police said.

The Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested a social media influencer after he uploaded two videos on his Instagram profile where he is purportedly seen pulling off a dangerous stunt on the railway tracks.

The accused, Arman Shaikh, was arrested last year by Park Site police after he had performed a bike stunt without wearing a helmet and injured himself after falling off the vehicle. On Friday, he was produced before a magistrate court and granted bail.

According to the police, in both the videos, uploaded recently, Shaikh pretends to “kill himself” using a gun-shaped lighter. In one of the videos, a train is purportedly seen speeding past him, police said. The accused was also not wearing masks in either of the videos, police said.

The GRP tracked him to Ghatkopar after a few viewers alerted them. “We started showing the video to our sources and one of them identified him. We then contacted Park Site police as we learnt he was arrested by them last year. We got his address and traced him Thursday,” Dattatray Nikam, senior inspector of Andheri GRP, said. He has been booked under IPC 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Shaikh has 1.98 lakh followers on Instagram and his feed is filled with several bike stunts performed without a helmet.